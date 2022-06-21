CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after acquiring an additional 140,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

