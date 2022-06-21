Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FUN opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $48,467,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after buying an additional 479,573 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

