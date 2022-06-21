Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.11

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 362813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

