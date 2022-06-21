Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 117 ($1.43).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 125 ($1.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Centrica alerts:

In other Centrica news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($63,907.36). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,449 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,910.22 ($2,339.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,129 shares of company stock worth $583,466.

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 79.98 ($0.98) on Tuesday. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.10). The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.58.

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.