Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 117 ($1.43).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 125 ($1.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other Centrica news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($63,907.36). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,449 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,910.22 ($2,339.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,129 shares of company stock worth $583,466.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
