Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $575.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHTR. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $672.95.

CHTR stock opened at $441.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

