Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $575.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CHTR. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $672.95.
CHTR stock opened at $441.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charter Communications (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
