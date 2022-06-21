Chia Network Price Reaches $85.93 on Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00680479 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00083943 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00504584 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

