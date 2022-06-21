CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 6,418 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,635. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.18 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.77.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

