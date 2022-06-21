CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after buying an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $89.39. 24,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

