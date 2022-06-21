CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.63.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.54. 5,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $329.65 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

