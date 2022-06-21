CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.41. 302,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,010,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

