CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $3.42 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,174 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,769. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

