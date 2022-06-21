CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,623 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.93. 624,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,357,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.