CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 3,065 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.44. 13,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.83. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

