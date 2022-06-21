Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.89. 35,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day moving average of $203.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

