Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

