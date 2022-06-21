Cim LLC Acquires 10,358 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 227.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.3% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $9.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.76. 23,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,306. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.66. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

