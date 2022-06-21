Cim LLC Buys 122 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $128.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

