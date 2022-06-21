Cim LLC Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cim LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

ANET traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,068. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

