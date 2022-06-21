Cim LLC Grows Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC owned about 0.07% of Cactus worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cactus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cactus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. 21,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,506. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock worth $73,478,068. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

