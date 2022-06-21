Cim LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.