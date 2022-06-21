Cim LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GMAB stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,097. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.43.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
