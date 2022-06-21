Cim LLC Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Toro comprises 2.6% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cim LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Toro worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. 1,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,950. The Toro Company has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,792 shares of company stock worth $1,076,143. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

