Cim LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cim LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 620,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $3,238,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. 10,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,574. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

