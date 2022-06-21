Cim LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after purchasing an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.97. 1,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,370. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

