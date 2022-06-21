Cim LLC Purchases New Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.46.

Boston Beer stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.04. 541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.63 and a 200 day moving average of $404.38. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $1,059.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.