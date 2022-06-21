Cim LLC Sells 14,802 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cim LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 3.8% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.95. 7,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,803. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average of $215.78. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

