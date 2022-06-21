Cim LLC Trims Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cim LLC cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.70. 2,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,707. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.60 million. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.