Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,875 shares during the period. Clarivate comprises approximately 2.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Clarivate by 10.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,521,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,421,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.85. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $27.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

