Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 19,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.