Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,535. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

