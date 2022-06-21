Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $1.24 Million in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

XAR stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.79. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,830. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $136.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75.

