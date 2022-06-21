Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. 43,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

