Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 78,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

