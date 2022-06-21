Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 463,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,346,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.46% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 61,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

LQDH traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $90.85. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,166. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.98 and a one year high of $96.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11.

