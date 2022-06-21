Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,269 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $105,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. 106,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

