Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.86 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 655.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

