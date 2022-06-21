Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $292.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $292,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,021,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after buying an additional 101,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.52. 380,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.65 and its 200 day moving average is $400.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

