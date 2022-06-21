Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 49,144 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $62,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. 70,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,181. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26.

