Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 49,144 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $62,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.
NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. 70,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,181. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.