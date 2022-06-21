Color Platform Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $383,842.39 and $7.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

