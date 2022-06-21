Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 650,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,507,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

