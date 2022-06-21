Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,007,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.46. 722,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,507,972. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

