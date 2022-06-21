Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

CVGI opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $244.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 245,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

