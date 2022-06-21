Comparing Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. 9.56% 33.27% 5.17% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Lion Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $317.54 million 0.54 $42.31 million $0.95 9.89 Lion Group $27.06 million 1.40 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Lion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 2 1 1 0 1.75 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.23%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Lion Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Lion Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and on court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on private placements of debt and structured equity, refinancing of existing debt facilities, negotiating the modification, and amendment of covenants, as well as acts as an independent advisor. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for private capital raising, financing, restructuring, liquidity options, valuation, and related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It also creates, mints, and sells the MetaWords NFTs; and operates Lion NFT platform for buying and selling the MetaWords NFTs. The company has a strategic partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. to develop its Lion World Metaverse project. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

