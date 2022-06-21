Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

ED traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.15. 14,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.