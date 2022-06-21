Contrasting WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) & GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for WidePoint and GoDaddy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A GoDaddy 0 2 6 1 2.89

GoDaddy has a consensus price target of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.37%. Given GoDaddy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than WidePoint.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WidePoint and GoDaddy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint $87.34 million 0.23 $340,000.00 ($0.06) -39.17 GoDaddy $3.82 billion 2.80 $242.30 million $1.78 37.06

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than WidePoint. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WidePoint and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint -0.72% -1.52% -0.86% GoDaddy 7.66% -231.58% 4.14%

Risk and Volatility

WidePoint has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoDaddy has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GoDaddy beats WidePoint on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WidePoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services; online store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator; and point-of-sale (POS) devices, as well as software for POS. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

