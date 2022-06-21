ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.86 ($3.04).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.06) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($60,362.57).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.14. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.25). The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

