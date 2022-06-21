Cook Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.36 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00818129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.