Cook Protocol (COOK) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

