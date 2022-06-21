Cornichon (CORN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $196.00

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Cornichon has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $682,337.62 and $196.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,048,061 coins and its circulating supply is 14,806,212 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

