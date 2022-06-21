Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $4.89 on Tuesday, reaching $196.32. 17,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.